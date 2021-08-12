Marlon Brando Mashup Makes Deadly Point About Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mashed up two Marlon Brando movies as a critique on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which hundreds of thousands of bikers are attending this week despite the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
The clip fuses the late actor’s star turns in “The Wild One” and “The Godfather” to make a point about COVID-19 vaccines.
But it ends with a deadly misunderstanding about shots.
Watch the clip here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter