'The Late Show' Invents Home Test Kit To Determine If You're Ron DeSantis

“Before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick?” asked the governor, who let up to a million stockpiled test kits expire amid a December surge of cases in the state.

Critics lashed back at the pol, pointing out that screenings for diseases are very common.

“The Late Show” piled on as well. “Have you just infected an entire room with stupidity because you are unaware you had it?” the narrator asks in the faux ad for the “BinaxNow Home Idiocy Test.”