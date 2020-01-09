Trump's $10 Million Super Bowl Ad Gets A Preview In Uproarious 'Late Show' Spoof

What will President Donald Trump’s $10 million Super Bowl ad look like?

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has some ideas.

The Trump campaign announced this week that it would drop big money on the 60-second spot during the Feb. 2 event, often known as much for the media stunts as the game itself.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential hopeful, will also run an ad during the Super Bowl.

“The Late Show” created a spoof video showing just what Trump’s ad might look like.

It includes Trump’s insistence that he had a “perfect” phone call when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a political rival.

And it combines it with a classic ad from 20 years ago featuring another kind of phone call:

On #LSSC tonight: Here’s a sneak peek at the Trump ad that will air during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/eQhIc9BNYe — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2020