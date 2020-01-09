ENTERTAINMENT

Trump's $10 Million Super Bowl Ad Gets A Preview In Uproarious 'Late Show' Spoof

Whassup?

What will President Donald Trump’s $10 million Super Bowl ad look like?

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has some ideas. 

The Trump campaign announced this week that it would drop big money on the 60-second spot during the Feb. 2 event, often known as much for the media stunts as the game itself.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential hopeful, will also run an ad during the Super Bowl. 

“The Late Show” created a spoof video showing just what Trump’s ad might look like. 

It includes Trump’s insistence that he had a “perfect” phone call when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a political rival. 

And it combines it with a classic ad from 20 years ago featuring another kind of phone call: 

