The comedians of late-night TV all riffed on the same theme on Wednesday.

Namely, European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony during Wednesday’s public hearing in the impeachment investigation into Donald Trump in which he directly implicated the president in the Ukraine scandal.

Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal” claimed to have “impeachment fever.”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” imagined Trump’s impeachment hearing audition:

Jimmy Kimmel said it could have been “one of the most interesting and important days in the modern political history of our country.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert broke down Sondland’s bombshell in the latest installment of “Don and the Giant Impeach.”

He also aired this spoof A$AP Rocky clip:

Seth Meyers of “Late Night” unpacked what could have been “the most devastating day” of the Trump presidency.

And “The Late Late Show” host James Corden cracked a “Real Housewives”-themed gag: