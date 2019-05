NOW PLAYING

Latest ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Brings More Than A Nugget Of Drama

Can the hosts of HuffPost’s “Here To Make Friends” steal you away for a minute? Claire Fallon and Emma Gray are handing out superlatives for this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” including the least-mourned departure and who needs to reconsider their entire life motto. They’ve also picked out a new frontrunner who could win it all. Plus, more evidence that Mike Johnson should be the next Bachelor.