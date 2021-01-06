The Latest Photos As Pro-Trump Rioters Breach U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump’s efforts to hold power by overturning the election results of the presidential election came to a head Wednesday, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the electoral vote certification.
Since his defeat, Trump has lost dozens of lawsuits baselessly alleging voter fraud in several states he lost to Joe Biden, and he has unsuccessfully urged election officials to award him victory nonetheless.
Before storming the Capitol and violently clashing with police, Trump supporters gathered in D.C. for a planned rally designed to pressure members of Congress to overturn Biden’s victory.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol.
A Trump supporter who broke into the Senate chamber yells, “Trump won that election!”
Police officers at the Capitol point their guns at a door in the House chamber that was vandalized.
Supporters of Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol building.
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.
Capitol Police take positions as rioters enter the Capitol building.
A Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester.
Rioters inside a hallway near the Senate chamber.
Police draw their guns as rioters try to break into the House chamber.
A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber.
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests in the Capitol Rotunda.
A Capitol Police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester entering the Capitol building.
A mob of Trump supporters enter the Capitol Rotunda.
Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House chamber.
A Trump supporter made his way into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in the Capitol Rotunda.
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected building.
Lawmakers evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building.
A supporter of President Donald Trump takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate.
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol.