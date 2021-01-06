The Latest Photos As Pro-Trump Rioters Breach U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump’s efforts to hold power by overturning the election results of the presidential election came to a head Wednesday, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the electoral vote certification.

Since his defeat, Trump has lost dozens of lawsuits baselessly alleging voter fraud in several states he lost to Joe Biden, and he has unsuccessfully urged election officials to award him victory nonetheless.

Before storming the Capitol and violently clashing with police, Trump supporters gathered in D.C. for a planned rally designed to pressure members of Congress to overturn Biden’s victory.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol.

Igor Bobic/HuffPost

A Trump supporter who broke into the Senate chamber yells, “Trump won that election!”

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Police officers at the Capitol point their guns at a door in the House chamber that was vandalized.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol building.

Andrew Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.

POOL New / Reuters

Capitol Police take positions as rioters enter the Capitol building.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

A Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rioters inside a hallway near the Senate chamber.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police draw their guns as rioters try to break into the House chamber.

Win McNamee via Getty Images

A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

A supporter of President Donald Trump protests in the Capitol Rotunda.

POOL New / Reuters

A Capitol Police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester entering the Capitol building.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

A mob of Trump supporters enter the Capitol Rotunda.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House chamber.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

A Trump supporter made his way into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in the Capitol Rotunda.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected building.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lawmakers evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.

Win McNamee via Getty Images

Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

Mike Theiler / Reuters

A supporter of President Donald Trump takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate.

Win McNamee via Getty Images

Protesters supporting President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol.

