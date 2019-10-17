Nationwide Vaping Illnesses Near 1,500, With Death Toll Hitting 33

There have been 180 new illnesses and seven new deaths related to vaping over the last week, U.S. health officials said on Thursday, suggesting that such cases are still rising — at a slightly slower pace — across the country.

A total of 1,479 lung injury cases and 33 deaths have taken place in the U.S. since March, when an outbreak appears to have started, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week’s numbers constitute the lowest weekly rise in lung injury cases since mid-September, The Associated Press reported. One prior week, there were 275 new illnesses, marking a 52% rise.

All states except for Alaska have reported vaping-related illnesses. The District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands also have cases, the CDC said.

The majority of people who have gotten sick used a vaping product that contained THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana. The cause of these illnesses is not well understood, though exposure to a chemical or chemicals is suspected.

Akn Can _enol / EyeEm via Getty Images The CDC is advising the public to refrain from using any type of e-cigarette or vaping product until health experts learn more.

“To date, national and state data suggest that products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g., friends, family members, or illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak,” the CDC has said.

Until more is known, health officials are urging the public to refrain from using any type of e-cigarette or vaping product, deeming them unsafe for people of all ages.