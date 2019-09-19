19 Old-School Cool Photos Of Latinx American Couples Through The Years

Courtesy of Romina Mollo

"My father, Luis, an Argentine soccer fanatic, met my mother, Hilda, a dancing machine from Peru, in New Jersey in 1990. They fell in love quick, with my dad telling her they’d have a family one day by their second date. He proposed a year later. By 1992, they had married and had me. The next years would prove to be a journey for them; they purchased their first home but faced some difficulties in their relationship. In 2009, they separated for a few months and filed for divorce. In September 2009, my dad, a longshoreman at the Port of Newark, fell 10 stories when the crane he operated flipped over with him inside. He spent 15 days in a coma and faced incredible challenges. During his recovery, my mother spent the next three years by his side. In 2012, my father proposed and they wed again; I served as their witness (maid of honor). In 2014, my father once again faced health complications after a surgery to correct some injuries from his accident. My mother spent the next year by his side once again. One night at the hospital, I sat with my dad on his hospital bed, my mom on a chair next to him. They held hands. My dad looked at her and said, 'Do you know how much I love you?' On November 14, 2015, my dad passed away with my mom and me by his side. His last words were 'I love you.'” ―Romina Mollo