Great Gifts From Latinx- and Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses

If you’re trying to support Latinx- and Hispanic-owned small businesses this winter, look no further. From portable speakers to floral bath products, these brands have all sorts of goods.

When gearing up for the holidays, shopping small is the gift that keeps on giving. Your loved one gets something totally unique, and you get to support businesses with values and aesthetics that align with yours.

In fact, because of this alignment, Austin Zamudio, a research specialist who lives in Chicago, notes that finding Latinx and Hispanic brands often happens organically in their shopping process.

“I don’t think it was an intentional cultivation of like, ‘I need to search for Latino-owned businesses,’” Zamudio told HuffPost. “But going through all my favorites, a large amount of them just happened to be Latino —which is great.”

Zamudio continues that they are often drawn to the tones and techniques Latinx artists and artisans use. When scrolling through Etsy or window shopping in person, the items that catch their eye are often from Latinx brands. “Buying from Latino shops resonates with me naturally,” they said. “There are certain styles that I looked for. And the colors used in Latino culture and art naturally stick out to me.”

If you need a language refresher, “Hispanic” generally encompasses people from or descendent from Spanish-speaking countries, like Spain, whereas “Latino” encompasses people from or descendant from Latin American countries like Mexico, Brazil and El Salvador. As “Latino” uses the “masculine” conjugation, “Latinx” has emerged as a non-binary or genderless term. Yet, as all things in life, people get to decide what terms and names are right for them.

Taking the extra step to find small business can help you find the perfect presents for your friends and family. To make your shopping even easier, we’ve rounded up a great selection of Latinx- and Hispanic-owned small businesses to support.