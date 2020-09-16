10 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands To Try Right Now

Beauty is such a strong part of Latinx culture ― see cultural icons like Selena Quintanilla and her iconic red lip, or Celia Cruz’s bold and bright looks. Latinx creators have also made significant contributions to the beauty industry (the game-changing Beautyblender, for example, was created by Latina makeup artist-turned-businesswoman Rea Ann Silva).

But despite that, the makeup industry fails to appeal to and represent Latinx consumers, despite their more than trillion-dollar buying power.

However, there are many Latinx-owned beauty brands dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the diversity of the community. Since it’s always a good time to refresh your beauty cabinet, we’ve rounded up a few brands for you to try. Keep reading to see our picks.

Founded by Rocio Nuñez in 2018, indie beauty brand Midas Cosmetics offers everything you need for a full face of glam, unique glitters, pretty pigments, lashes, glosses and palettes ranging from neutrals to neons. While all the products are worth checking out, the Dusk to Dawn face palettes, a collaboration with makeup artist Darius McKiver (NeonMUA) has caused tons of buzz.

The all-in-one palette includes a highlighter, contour, bronzer and blush and comes in four different options for light to deep skin tones, with the deepest palette featuring hard-to-find darker shades. The Afro-Latina owned brand is dedicated to championing diversity and inclusion, and it shows with the brand’s tagline, “#thisisbiggerthanmakeup.”

Sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías combined talents to celebrate their Dominican heritage with Luna Magic Beauty ― Mabel is a digital strategist and Shaira is a professional makeup artist and former journalist. The brand offers brushes, lipsticks, lashes and eyeshadow palettes, and its best-selling 12-color eyeshadow palette features a mix of bright colors, shimmers and mattes.

In 2012, Mexican makeup artists Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar teamed up to found Melt Cosmetics. Leave it to two beauty lovers and pros (the founders met working beauty counters at Nordstrom) to create a line of truly unique, vibrant and pigmented products. The brand launched with lipsticks in shades like Space Cake and soon added its eyeshadow stacks into the mix.

Melt has since expanded to shadow palettes, glosses, liners, liquid lipsticks and more. Last year, the indie brand launched in Sephora, where you can pick up its latest Royal Blush collection, three golden-hued blush duos that melt into the skin.

Gabriella Trujillo made a name for herself as a pro makeup artist working with MAC and BoxyCharm before launching Alamar Cosmetics, drawing the name from her hometown in Cuba. She created Reina Del Caribe Vol. 1, one of the brand’s best-selling eyeshadow palettes with a mix of vibrant mattes and metallics. Along with eyeshadow palettes, the brand offers face palettes, brush sets and lip gloss and liners.

Bomba Curls was born out of the belief that curls should be celebrated. Founder Lulu Cordero not only wanted to celebrate textured hair, she wanted to share the hair care secrets of her Dominican culture. She mixed up a few hair care concoctions for hair health and growth, as Cordero herself was suffering from traction alopecia. The brand offers a deep conditioning hair mask and scalp-stimulating oil for hair growth and repair.

Mexican American founder Julissa Prado launched Rizos Curls in 2017, and the brand’s products are made of natural ingredients and free of sulfates and silicones. Prado struggled with finding the right products for her curly hair before she started DIYing her own line.

She told Oprah Magazine that after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and left many without electricity, many women from the island reached out to the brand for help transitioning back to their natural hair. Her team came through, coaching them through the process. Try out the brand’s best-selling four-step bundle, which includes a hydrating shampoo, deep conditioner, detangler and curl-defining cream.

Araceli Ledesma, also known as Cely, founded Araceli Beauty to share her love for makeup and her culture. Born in Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in Valencia, California, Ledesma was passionate about beauty from a young age and spent her free time learning how to do makeup before enrolling in cosmetology school, all while still attending high school.

The brand offers eyeshadow palettes, liners, tools, lashes and more. The best-selling Azteca Eyes palette is full of pigmented and bronze-y shades to wear day or night.

Before teaming up with Puerto Rican founder Aisha Ceballos-Crump of Honey Baby Naturals to create hair care brand Botánika Beauty, Ada Rojas celebrated her beauty and Dominican culture through her beauty blog, All Things Ada. Starting a hair care brand was a natural progression for the curly-haired beauty lover, and the brand launched in 2017.

Now carried at Target and Walmart stores, the brand offers everything you need to care for curly hair, from curl-defining creams to hydrating and revitalizing treatments featuring natural ingredients. Grab the Curly/Wavy hair bundle if you’re not sure where to start ― the kit includes a defining cream and mousse and a scalp-stimulating oil for growth and shine.

Founded by Joanna Rosario-Rocha and Leslie Valdivia in 2016, Vive Cosmetics was born out of a lack of representation within the Latinx community, and has become a celebration of the founders’ Mexican/Puerto Rican backgrounds “There is so much diversity within the Latinx community that people need to be aware of, appreciate and celebrate,” Valdivia told Mic.com.

The brand offers highlighters, cream and liquid lipsticks in vivid shades. Its best-selling liquid lipstick, Amor Eterno, is a highly pigmented matte in a deep wine shade that will rival your favorite red lipstick.

Reina Rebelde was founded in 2016 by Regina Merson, whose love affair with beauty began while watching the telenovela “Rosa Salvaje” as a child growing up in Mexico. The brand, now carried in Target stores, grew out of her “personal frustration with deficiencies in what I was being offered as a Latina in this space from both a product perspective and a messaging perspective,” she explained in an interview with Forbes.