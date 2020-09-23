HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Creating a more inclusive and equitable world sounds like a big task (because it is!), but there are still things you can do right now to support those who have been historically left out from the narrative.
To help show your support, you can buy and read books by Latinx authors, eat at Latinx-owned restaurants and spend your money at Latinx-owned businesses.
In fact, spending money at Latinx-owned brands — and redistributing dollars to help close the racial wealth gap — is probably one of the best ways you can give back to the Latinx community. Latinas face the most glaring wage gap, making only 54 cents on the dollar when compared to their white male counterparts.
What better time to start than during Latinx Heritage Month?
You may have heard of Latinx fashion designers like Narcisco Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera if you’re looking to level up your wardrobe, but there are actually a lot of everyday clothing and accessory brands by Latinx designers that you can add to your closet, like Cuyana and Farm Rio.
You also might want to check out a few Latinx-owned beauty brands, given how the beauty industry has a long history of overlooking women of color when it comes to creating products for different skin tones and hair types. With brands like Tata Harper and Botanika Beauty, you’ll find skin care, hair care and makeup products that cater to the needs of women of color, as well as products that can be used by anyone and everyone.
Spending way more time at home than you intended? Given how popular tropical and Southwestern-inspired decor have become, consider purchasing authentic macrame and ceramic products directly from the artists and designers whose home countries south of the border inspired many of these interior design trends. There are plenty of Latinx artists and makers selling their work at Etsy, Society 6 and The Citizenry.
Eager to add some new favorites to your shopping repertoire? Below, we’ve rounded up Latinx-owned brands to support now and always.
Take a look below:
1
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Tata Harper is a bestselling skin care brand known for its natural ingredients and radiant results. It was founded by Colombia-born Tata Harper, whose mission was to create effective products using 100% natural ingredients that she grows in her Vermont farm. Shop Tata Harper Skincare products at Tata Harper or Sephora.
2
Cuyana
Cuyana
Cuyana is a fashion retailer that creates timeless collections for the modern woman through carefully selected fabrics, precise silhouettes and attention to detail. It was co-founded by Karla Gallardo with the idea of creating a global design house encouraging customers to purchase fewer — but better-quality — pieces. Shop Cuyana.
Maude is a sexual wellness company built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity. It was founded by Éva Goicochea, whose experience working in health care inspired her to make a change in the sexual wellness industry. Shop Maude products at Maude.
5
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Farm Rio is Brazilian fashion retailer that carries bright prints and bold silhouettes. It also plants a tree in the Amazon for every purchase made. The brand was founded by Katia Barros, who wanted to launch a clothing collection that embodies the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio. Shop Farm Rio at Farm Rio and Shopbop.
Eby is an underwear brand co-founded by Renata Black and actor Sofia Vergara that makes perfect-ﬁt seamless undies for every shape, size and bum circumference. Ten percent of proceeds go toward empowering women out of poverty and into business. Shop Eby.
8
Botanika Beauty
Botanika Beauty
Botanika Beauty is a hair care brand specializing in products for curly and natural hair, inspired by the botánica stores found in Latinx communities. It was co-founded by Ada Rojas, an Afro-Latina and Domincan working in public relations and marketing who transformed her passion for beauty blogging into a business. Shop Botanika Beauty at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Reina Rebelde is a makeup brand with bold colors and sexy packaging. You'll find bright lipsticks and precision eyeliner. The brand was founded by Regina Merson, a Mexican woman with a passion for makeup that she traces back to her favorite telenovelas growing up. Shop Reina Rebelde at Target.
11
Monica Sordo
Monica Sordo
Monica Sordo is a jewelry brand with timeless pieces that redefine the boundaries of design. It was founded by Monica Sordo in her family's Venezuelan industrial design workshop. Shop Monica Sordo at Olivela.
Johanna Ortiz is a fashion retailer that features apparel and swimwear with wearable color palettes and fun details like ruffles. The brand was created by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, who was inspired by the transformative effects of beautiful fabrics. Shop Johanna Ortiz at Net-A-Porter.
Honey Baby is a natural hair care and skin care line with honey as the magical ingredient. It was founded by Aisha Ceballos-Crump, a Latina chemical engineer who wanted products to meet the various needs of her three kids' unique hair textures. Shop Honey Baby at Target and Walmart.
16
Stitch Lab
Stitch Lab
Stitch Lab is a talent incubator and marketplace that supports emerging designers from Latin America. It was founded by Karina Rosendo, a native of Venezuela, to pave the path for these brands to connect with local wholesale buyers, press and influencers. You'll find unique apparel and accessories here. Shop Stich Lab.
17
Rizos Curls
Rizos Curls
Rizos Curls is a hair care line formulated for all curl types. It was founded by Julissa Prado after years of wearing different curl styles and not finding any products that worked. Shop Rizos Curls at Target and Amazon.
Bloomi is a sexual wellness marketplace offering quality, clean intimate care products that inspire women to enjoy intimacy and be the CEO of their own bodies. It was founded by a "sexologist" who felt her experience growing up Latinx left out a lot of conversations about sexual wellness. Shop brands like Fur, Dame and Organicup at Bloomi.
Almar Cosmetics is a makeup brand full of vibrant eyeshadow palettes and glowing contour kits. It was founded by Gaby Trujillo, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, with the hope of highlighting multiple voices and cultures within the community. Shop Almar Cosmetics at Target.
23
Thalia Sodi
Thalia Sodi
Thalia Sodi is a brand that carries brightly colored affordable and elegant women's clothing and shoes — all with glamorous details. Created by the famous Mexican singer Thalia, the fun and versatile collection was made with the Latina consumer in mind. Shop Thalia Sodi at Macy's.