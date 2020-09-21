Latinx-Owned Etsy Jewelry Shops To Shop Now And Support Always

Shop handmade necklaces, earrings and rings from Latinx designers on Etsy.

You'll want to bookmark these Latinx-owned Etsy jewelry shops.
The change of seasons is the perfect time to splurge on set of stacking rings or to get a new statement necklace for sweater weather. It’s also a great time of year to support Latinx-owned jewelry shops.

Sept. 15 marks what is traditionally referred to as Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States. Some people in the community have started calling it “Latinx Heritage Month” in an effort to be more gender-neutral and identity-inclusive. (If you’re confused about the difference between Hispanic, Latino and Spanish, here’s a quick guide.)

Shopping at Latinx-owned businesses is a great way to celebrate and support the community, especially this month. That might mean reading books by Latinx authors, hanging work by a Latinx artist on your gallery wall or incorporating more Latinx designers into your wardrobe.

If you’re on the hunt for handmade jewelry, Etsy is home to plenty of metal, beaded, woven and wooden jewelry pieces by Latinx makers and artisans. These unique finds are sure to stand out in a sea of sea of Missoma, Mejuri and Gorjana baubles. You can often even communicate directly with the Etsy creator to customize the purchase to your liking — it doesn’t get more personal than that.

“When you shop from a small business, you’re buying from a real person — someone who put their heart and soul into making something special — and making a difference in their life and livelihood,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Latinx-owned jewelry shops on Etsy where you can find necklaces, earrings, rings and more.

1
Micha Gonzalez
Etsy
Micha Gonzalez is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop based in Mexico City that specializes in earrings, necklaces and rings. It uses traditional goldsmith techniques and a variety of stones. Shop these Protective Hands in silver for $148 at Micha Gonzalez on Etsy.
2
Cosa Hecha
Etsy
Cosa Hecha is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that specializes in handmade clay jewelry inspired by Mexican pottery with a variety of tassel earrings and clay studs. Shop these Textured Pelucitas Earrings in color for $12 at Cosa Hecha on Etsy.
3
Sol Proano
Etsy
Sol Proano is a Ridgewood, New York-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in jewelry made from recycled metals and leather in hammered styles. Shop these Marimari Post Earrings for $80 at Sol Proano on Etsy.
4
Depeapa
Etsy
Depeapa is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop in Granada, Spain, that specializes in prints and mobiles using female figures and geometric shapes. Shop this Guateque Jarana Collection for $21 at Depeapa on Etsy.
5
Lenore Lenore Studio
Etsy
Lenore Lenore Studio is a San Francisco-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in colorful, handwoven beaded earrings inspired by the designer's Colombian roots. Shop theses Clara Handwoven Beaded Tassel Earrings for $52 at Lenore Lenore Studio on Etsy.
6
CBJ by Lorena
Etsy
CBJ by Lorena is a California-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in colorful clay jewelry like conchas and florals. Shop this Concha Charm Necklace in color for $17 at CBJ by Lorena on Etsy.
7
Luna Sangre
Etsy
Luna Sangre is a California-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in jewelry and clothing that reflect and honor the artists Xicana and Chilena culturas. Shop these Virgo Cosmica Earrings in color for $39 at Luna Sangre on Etsy.
8
Tienda Mayap
Etsy
Tienda Mayap is a California-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in intricate, unique pieces made by artists in Michoacán, México. Shop these White Floral Leather Bracelet in color for $15 at Tienda Mayap on Etsy.
