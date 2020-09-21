Latinx-Owned Etsy Jewelry Shops To Shop Now And Support Always

Shopping at Latinx-owned businesses is a great way to celebrate and support the community, especially this month. That might mean reading books by Latinx authors, hanging work by a Latinx artist on your gallery wall or incorporating more Latinx designers into your wardrobe.

If you’re on the hunt for handmade jewelry, Etsy is home to plenty of metal, beaded, woven and wooden jewelry pieces by Latinx makers and artisans. These unique finds are sure to stand out in a sea of sea of Missoma, Mejuri and Gorjana baubles. You can often even communicate directly with the Etsy creator to customize the purchase to your liking — it doesn’t get more personal than that.

“When you shop from a small business, you’re buying from a real person — someone who put their heart and soul into making something special — and making a difference in their life and livelihood,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.