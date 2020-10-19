HuffPost Finds

Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops For Face Masks

Support the Latinx community while doing your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Support the Latinx community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by buying face masks from Latinx-owned Etsy shops.
As we enter flu season, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises that everyone should wear a face mask, preferably a cloth face mask with a filter pocket, when going outside.

Data indicates that Black and Latinx people remain far more vulnerable to COVID-19, and the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to hit people of color the hardest. Your actions, including where you choose to spend your money, can help make a difference.

Latinx Heritage Month wrapped up on Oct. 15, but the celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States shouldn’t be limited to four weeks a year. Reading more books by Latinx authors, discovering Latinx artists and supporting Latinx-owned businesses and brands is something we should do all year long.

Etsy, the artisan marketplace, is home to many small businesses owned by BIPOC, including Black-owned shops for face masks and Latinx-owned shops selling face masks, such as ones with Frida Kahlo prints and blue beaded mask chains.

Shopping face masks from Latinx-owned Etsy shops is a simple way to support the community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus. Below, we’ve rounded up a guide to Latinx-owned Etsy shops for face masks, so you can stay safe and support a good cause while you do it.

Take a look:

Val and James
Etsy
This Arizona-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop carries a wide range of face masks in prints and patterns. Shop this Printed Face Mask for $14 at Val and James on Etsy.
Mujeres Rising
Etsy
This Texas-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for its T-shirts, but it started making face masks with illustrations and sayings. Shop this pink "Mujeres Rising" face mask for $10 at Mujeres Rising on Etsy.
Friducha Y Mas
Etsy
This California-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for accessories and carries a wide range of face masks in prints and patterns. Shop this Blue Folklórico Traditional Flower Print Face Mask for $11 at Friducha Y Mas on Etsy.
LauAndClear
Etsy
This Florida-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for its mask chains, and offers beaded, chain and peal styles. Shop this Blue Pearl Face Mask Chain face mask for $30 at LauAndClear on Etsy.
Con Amor YS
Etsy
This Wisconsin-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop carries a wide range of face masks in prints and patterns, and part of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Shop Frida Kahlo, Bad Bunny or Loteria-inspired Face Masks for $7 at Con Amor YS on Etsy.
Flor de Ruda
Etsy
This California-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for jewelry and accessories, but has also started making face masks. Shop this Frida-inspired Face Mask for $14 at Flor de Ruda on Etsy.
Ay Mujer
Etsy
This California-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for its "papel picado" Mexican papercut banners and pet bandanas, and has started making face masks in traditional textiles. Shop this Sarape Children's face mask for $18 at Ay Mujer on Etsy.
