22 Latinx-Owned Makeup Brands To Support Right Now

Lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and more gorgeous cosmetics made by and for Latinx creators
HuffPost

As consumers, we have the power to uplift marginalized and underrepresented communities through our shopping habits. While it’s important to do this year round, Latinx Heritage Month is a good opportunity to take stock of the ways we can support businesses with Latin American roots.

One particularly exciting area is in the realm of makeup. Beauty is a strong part of Latinx cultures, with many practices, ingredients and rituals passed down from generation to generation.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 22 Latinx-owned makeup brands and highlighted a product from each to try out (though of course we encourage you to check out all of their offerings).

Reina Rebelde
Reina Rebelde
Reina Rebelde is the brainchild of Regina Merson, who says her makeup obsession began as a child watching the telenovela “Rosa Salvaje” in her native Guadalajara, Mexico.

Get the Brava Bold Lip Color Stick for $17.
Treslúce Beauty
Treslúce Beauty
Singer Becky G. launched Treslúce Beauty in 2018 to celebrate her Mexican heritage and other Latinx cultures.

Get the Eterno Liquid Liner for $15.
Bésame Cosmetics
Bésame Cosmetics
Argentine makeup historian and artist Gabriela Hernandez channeled her passion for vintage beauty into founding Bésame Cosmetics in 2004.

Get the Black Cake Mascara for $28.
Midas Cosmetics
Midas Cosmetics
Indie beauty brand Midas Cosmetics was founded by Afro-Latin makeup artist Rocio Nuñez in 2018.

Get the Served Soft Eyeshadow Palette for $34.
Luna Magic
Luna Magic
Sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías aim to to celebrate their Dominican heritage with Luna Magic Beauty.

Get the Eyebrow Pencil With Spoolie Brush for $7.
Vive Cosmetics
Vive Cosmetics
Vive Cosmetics was founded by first generation Latinas Joanna Rosario-Rocha and Leslie Valdivia, who describe themselves as proudly "Mexi-Rican" and "Mexicana-Americana," respectively.

Get the Selena Forever Liquid Lipstick for $20.
Beautyblender
Beautyblender
The iconic Beautyblender was created by Latina makeup artist-turned-businesswoman Rea Ann Silva, who grew up in a working class family with Mexican roots in Los Angeles.

Get the Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge for $20.
J’dez Beauty
J’dez Beauty
J'dez Beauty is the creation of Mexican-American YouTube beauty and lifestyle guru, Jackie Hernandez aka MakeupByJH.

Get the “OMG” Oh My Glow Palette for $29.
Melt Cosmetics
Melt Cosmetics
Melt Cosmetics was founded by Mexican-American makeup artist Lora Arellano and her best friend Dana Bomar with the goal of providing the vibrant matte lipsticks they couldn't find on the market.

Get the Cinnamon Lip Pencil + Frisky Lipstick for $37.
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Colombian-American Tata Harper founded her eponymous clean beauty brand in 2010.

Get the Flashy Vitamin-Infused Cream Highlighter for $42.
Alamar Cosmetics
Alamar Cosmetics
Makeup artist Gabriella Trujillo drew the name of her brand, Alamar Cosmetics, from her hometown in Cuba.

Get the Colorete Blush Trio for $25.
Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian native Camila Pierotti co-founded Sol de Janeiro with Heela Yang and Marc Capra to bring a bit of Brazil's unique approach to beauty to other parts of the world.

Get the Menage a Três Tinted Lip Butter Trio for $48.
Skinergy Beauty
Skinergy Beauty
Afro-Latina entrepreneur Priscilla Jiminian launched Skinergy Beauty to create products for skin looked like hers.

Get the Dark Spot Correcting Cream for $54.99.
Araceli Beauty
Araceli Beauty
Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Araceli Ledesma aka Cely founded Araceli Beauty in 2018.

Get the Jalisco Eyes Eyeshadow Palette for $30.
Elaluz
Elaluz
Entrepreneur Camila Coelho created Elaluz in 2020 to showcase the beauty rituals and ingredients of her native Brazil.

Get the Stick Bronzer with Camu Camu for $29.
Mia del Mar
Mia del Mar
Diana Briceno founded Mia del Mar to create a beauty brand "for Latinas by Latinas."

Get the Marvelous Silicone-Free Makeup Primer for $40.
Necromancy Cosmetica
Necromancy Cosmetica
Puerto Rican couple Desiree Rodríguez and Salvador Pérez founded Necromancy Cosmetica, a makeup brand with a goth twist, in 2015.

Get the Divine Flesh Lipstick for $16.
Golden Dream Beauty
Golden Dream Beauty
YouTube beauty influencer Ydelays Rodriguez started her channel to stay in touch with her family in Venezuela. In 2019, she parlayed her success into launching her own brand of false eyelashes.

Get the Divina Lashes for $10.
Glamlite Cosmetics
Glamlite Cosmetics
Born in the Dominican Republic, Giselle Hernández founded Glamlite Cosmetics to combine in her passion for food and makeup.

Get the Pizza Slice Palette for $22.
Lunar Beauty
Lunar Beauty
Latinx beauty YouTuber Manny Gutierrez aka MannyMUA created Lunar Beauty to offer a whimsical cosmetics brand meant for all genders.

Get the Brushes And Sponges Bundle for $46.
Belle en Argent
Belle en Argent
Fourth-generation Mexican American Christina Kelmon founded clean beauty brand Belle en Argent in 2016.

Get the Plum Premonition Panchromatic Palette for $20.
PDL Cosmetics
PDL Cosmetics
PDL Cosmetics is Panamanian actress and activist Patricia de León's vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand.

Get the Sexy Shine Lip Gloss for $23.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

shoppingBeautyMakeup Latinxlatinx heritage month