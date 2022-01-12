A Record Number Of Latinx People Held Elected Office In 2021

There are more Latinx people in elected office than ever before in the U.S. — but there is still a long way to go to get to full representation of Latinx people in public office.

A new report released Wednesday by nonprofit NALEO Educational Fund found that there were 7,087 Latinx elected officials in the U.S. last year, from local school boards to state officials to Congress — a record high, but still far below a representative proportion.

In 2021, Latinx people accounted for 1.4% of all elected officials nationwide — far from being representative of the broader Latinx population, which makes up 19% of the U.S.

The group, which has tracked the number of Latinx people in public office for the past 37 years, found that the number of Latinx elected officials increased by 3% from 2020, and by 75% from two decades ago, in 2001.

In today’s Congress, there are a record 54 Latinx members — 47 in the House and seven in the Senate, per the Congressional Research Service.