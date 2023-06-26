Latto Has A Bit Of A Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting BET Award

Latto got a kick out of her win at Sunday night’s BET Awards.

The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper was caught with only one shoe on when she was announced as this year’s Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Not seeming to be expecting the honor, Latto had slipped off her heels while taking her seat in the audience after a high-energy performance.

Once her name was called, she scrambled to put on her shoe and make her way to the stage. After a fumbling with her footwear for a second, the “Big Energy” rapper decided to make her acceptance speech Cinderella-style.

“Child, I’ve got one heel on, one heel off,” she squealed with delight.

Latto accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award with one shoe during the 2023 BET Awards on June 25. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Latto continued, “Shout out to all the other women in the category, all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible. This category is going crazy this year.”

She bested Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj for the trophy.

This year’s BET Awards was home to its fair share of chaotic moments.

Before the main event, the pre-show red carpet was plagued with audio problems. Then, there were plenty of awkward moments during the show, which was unscripted due to the ongoing TV and film writers strike.

Even veteran stars struggled while onstage.

Singer Patti LaBelle made a messy tribute to Tina Turner. While she was able to hit the high notes, LaBelle couldn’t see the teleprompter clearly enough to nail the lyrics to “The Best.”

See the best fan reactions to Latto’s fashion mishap below.

Not @Latto taking of her shoes and walking up the stair with the other pair on😄. Remove the shoe and PUT IT ON DA FLOOR!!!! Happy for her!!!! Congratulations!!!! #BetAwards2023 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/BGGFPWQJxq — nene (@Thenefissin) June 26, 2023

I still wanna know why Latto took that shoe off ? #BETAwards — Ashonti Ford (@ashontifordlive) June 26, 2023

Yay latto!!!! But the one shoe; sis wasn’t expecting to win that category 🏽😂 — Niya🥰😛 (@aniya_moorer) June 26, 2023

latto so funny she said fuck the shoe i’m getting the award — 444 (@anianashanez) June 26, 2023

Latto so cute 🤣 that one shoe took me — Tira (@tirae91) June 26, 2023

Lmao LATTO be having me rolling, why she take one shoe off. No one can tell she’s not drunk asf 😭 #BETAwards — 𝐹𝑒𝓎𝐹𝑒𝓎ᥫ᭡ (@Feyikemii) June 26, 2023

Latto needs to explain the shoe situation lol #BETAwards — Sir Cedric (@sirced) June 26, 2023

Latto having on 1 shoe to accept this award fits the theme of the night #BETAwards — Amber (@outspokenACE) June 26, 2023

Latto, sis where is your other shoe Cinderella? #BetAwards2023 — Kikster (@Roxanne_Star) June 26, 2023