Latto Slams Fan for Throwing Object Onstage During Performance

Latto didn’t hold back when she asked a fan if they wanted their “ass beat” in the middle of a performance Sunday.

Video from the Rolling Loud Germany music festival shows the rapper responding to a fan who she said tossed something onstage in the midst of a performance of “Put It On Da Floor.”

Advertisement

“You want your ass beat? Throw it again. Throw it again. I’mma beat your ass. Throw it again,” Latto said.

Latto was not playing with them lmaoooo😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fU6IDGf7ia — ☆★ 🐰🎰 (@LattosSzn) July 13, 2023

Latto’s blunt message follows a number of recent instances in which fans have tossed objects at performers.

Harry Styles appeared to get hit in the face with an object during a concert in Vienna, Austria, last week while Drake got hit in the hand with a phone days before as he opened his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Chicago.

Advertisement

Bebe Rexha was struck by a phone last month and was checked into a hospital after the object hit her in the face and bruised her eye.

Nicholas Malvagna, who was charged with assault in connection to throwing the phone at the singer, said he “was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” according to a criminal complaint detailed in the New York Post.

Several artists, including Billie Eilish, have spoken out against fans throwing items onstage. Adele dared the crowd to “throw something” during a recent Las Vegas show, one video shows.