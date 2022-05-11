You can also make your own budget-friendly and highly effective laundry detergent by combining a grated Fels-Naptha bar, which smells like fresh linen, with Borax and baking soda. One user claimed that this concoction costs her a fraction of the cost of normal gallon detergents and last much longer. Plus, it’s a more sustainable approach to laundry since there is no plastic packaging.

You can try out the stain fighting magic of the Fels-Naptha bar for less than $3 each, but if you’re not completely convinced, keep reading to see what other people had to say about this little gold bar.

Promising reviews

“I was highly skeptical. I live in Georgia and nothing, I mean nothing, has worked to get Georgia red clay out of clothes until now!! I have no idea how I have never heard of this magic bar before but it works!! Never thought I would be able to clean his baseball pants and get the dirt out yet it worked like a dream! My son spilled salad dressing down the front of his brand new Polo shirt and it was covered in oil stains. I pretreated it with the bar and then washed as usual. VIOLA! No more oil stains!! It’s a AMAZING!!!” ― American Girl

“This stuff works amazing on my sons baseball pants. Ordered this and a laundry scrub brush that Amazon suggested at checkout. Not even a trace of the stains.” ― Tracy A.

“We used it in the laundry. It got all of the body oils out of pillow cases and sheets, also used on a stain that had already been washed but not dried on a new shirt. It came out looking brand new. Definitely recommend this product.” ― Wendy Brantley

“My biggest pet peeve is grease stains on clothes when cooking. I have tried many products...some work, some not so good. So far I have used this soap 4 times on grease stains from cooking and they came out with flying colors every time. I even tried using another product first in the wash and it came out still visible. Then I re washed it after rubbing it with this soap and it was completely gone. This is the best, cheapest, easiest to use stain fighter I have ever used. I’m sticking with Fels Naptha soap from now on.” ― Shopgirl

“This is now my official soap cleaning almost anything in the house, sinks, tubs, window frames, doors, steps, laundry stains. I use it nearly everywhere now with only a few small exceptions. One product, many uses. It’s practical, long lasting, and I cut in half, and use in smaller sizes for different bathrooms, sinks, tubs. It’s not wasteful, it’s easy to store because it takes up so little space, and I no longer feel the need to buy a bunch of bulky over-priced spray-cleaning products for specific uses that cause more throw-away plastic waste.” ― Vitale of the Alley