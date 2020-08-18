Laura Bell Bundy Honors 100 Years Of Women's Suffrage With Powerful Throwback Anthem

Laura Bell Bundy marks the centennial of women’s suffrage with a new single, “Get It Girl, You Go!,” honoring female trailblazers of the past and present.

The actor and singer, known for her roles on the FX series “Anger Management” as well as the stage adaptations of “Hairspray” and “Legally Blonde,” is joined by fellow Broadway performers Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose on the track. Together, the women evoke the Andrews Sisters in three-part harmony, name-checking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as they reflect on the collective experiences of modern women.

The “Get It Girl, You Go!” music video was released Tuesday by CNT Productions to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which extended the right to vote to women. Viewable above, the clip boasts cameos from a number of fellow actors and musicians, including Samantha Bee, Ingrid Michaelson and Cecily Strong. Meanwhile, images of former first lady Michelle Obama and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris appear alongside historical footage of suffragettes.

“It’s the ultimate girl power song,” said Bundy, who worked with an all-female production team on the video. “It’s about women doing it all and the things they juggle, like being a mom and working, running for Senate, breaking the glass ceiling ... it’s really a celebration of how far we’ve come.”

Jeremy Cowart Laura Bell Bundy will unveil a new album, "Women of Tomorrow," in early 2021.

“It’s also about sisterhood and supporting one another, and holding the ladder so your sister can climb,” she added. “The world, really, is a better place when women are in positions of power.”

“Get It Girl, You Go!” signals a new musical chapter for Bundy, who delved into country on previous solo albums like 2007’s “Longing for a Place Already Gone” and 2015’s “Another Piece of Me.” The track will appear on her forthcoming album, “Women of Tomorrow.”

Due out in spring 2021, “Women of Tomorrow” sees Bundy expand further on the midcentury throwback vibe. She conceived of the project while staging a 2017 concert called “Double Standards,” which was billed as a reaction to Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election and featured appearances by Sara Bareilles and Rosie O’Donnell.

Together with co-writers Jeremy Adelman and Shea Carter, Bundy looked to Doris Day and Judy Garland for sonic inspiration, hoping to depict a fantasy future of the feminist movement as envisioned by women in the mid-20th century.

And the album was also influenced by a personal milestone, as Bundy and her husband, Thom Hinkle, welcomed a son, Huck, last year.

Fipa Freitas "My perspective on being a woman completely changed when I became a mom," said Bundy, who welcomed a son, Huck, amid the recording sessions for her new album last year.

“My perspective on being a woman completely changed when I became a mom,” she said. “I understood the collective power we have in a way I never understood it before, because this is not power anyone can take from us.”

Bundy is hopeful fans will embrace “Get It Girl, You Go!” as part of their preelection soundtrack for 2020. Still, she’s conscious of the fact that most of “Women of Tomorrow” will remain under wraps until next year ― at which point the U.S. may or may not have a new president in the White House.

But no matter which way election night swings in November, Bundy believes the feminist message of her music will resonate.

“The issues we’re discussing on my album are issues we’ve been dealing with for a long time,” she said. “Even if we have a new president and a female vice president, those issues are still going to be on the table ― though perhaps they’ll be easier for us to deal with.”

“Either way, the fight continues,” she added, “and my hat is in the ring.”

