Broadway's Laura Benanti Urges Theater Kids From Shuttered Schools To Sing Out

No stranger to the ebbs and flows of live theater, Laura Benanti is shining a spotlight on young thespians who’ve seen their forthcoming performances nixed out of coronavirus concerns.

The Tony-winning star of “Gypsy” and “She Loves Me” posted a short video on social media platforms last week urging students who have been rehearsing for their school musicals this spring to deliver their musical numbers online.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

Acknowledging that musical theater can be a “lifesaver” for many students, Benanti asked participants to tag her in their performance videos using the hashtag #SunshineSongs.

“I wanna see you,” she said. “I wanna hear it. Stay safe everybody!”

Hours later, Benanti’s effort caught the eye of “Hamilton” composer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who vowed to join her in watching the videos.

Needless to say, students from across the country were quick to respond to Benanti’s callout, offering their performances of “Anything Goes,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Annie,” among other musicals.

@LauraBenanti I teach 6-8 grade theatre & my kids were supposed to open Anything Goes tonight. So glad I videoed this #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/heIWbTYjnB — ALLI RAE (@allirae78) March 14, 2020

Others got even more creative with their contributions. One youngster’s take on “Start of Something New,” originally performed by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in Disney’s “High School Musical,” had been viewed more than 11,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

I was supposed to play Troy in High School Musical but it got cancelled because of the corona virus. Here’s me singing start of something new @LauraBenanti @ERICBALFOUR #theater pic.twitter.com/VnOznpTZvB — Ben Wohl (@BenWohl2) March 14, 2020

On Sunday, Benanti praised students for their “heart, truth and commitment” on Instagram.

“You’re bringing so much joy to so many people who need it,” she wrote. “My family and I have watched all of the performances ― every single one ― multiple times. We’re in love with you!”

Collectively, the #SunshineSongs videos provided a celebratory outlet for participating students as well as for musical fans grappling with the closure of Broadway and regional theaters across the country.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a one-month ban on gatherings of 500 people or more to ward off the spread of coronavirus. The news came after an usher who worked performances of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Six” on Broadway tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all current Broadway productions ― from hits like “Wicked” and “Dear Evan Hansen” to the hotly anticipated musical adaptation of “Mrs. Doubtfire” ― will be closed through at least April 13.

Similarly, at least 35 U.S. states have ordered all of their K-12 public schools to close in response to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6,500 people worldwide.

On Sunday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all public schools will be closed until April 20.