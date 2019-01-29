19 Hilarious Parenting Tweets From Broadway Star Laura Benanti

Desiree Navarro via Getty Images Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti sums up life as a parent so well.

When Broadway star Laura Benanti isn’t entertaining people on stage, she still brings the laughs on Twitter ― especially with her funny takes on parenting.

The actress and singer is currently performing as Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” in New York City. She’s racked up multiple Tony nominations, and won for her role in “Gypsy” in 2008. She’s been in TV shows like “Nashville” and “Supergirl,” and she also appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with her now-famous impersonation of first lady Melania Trump.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown, welcomed a daughter named Ella. Since then, Benanti has perfectly summed up the life of a parent, from dealing with a picky eater to documenting the funny things kids say.

Here are 19 of her best parenting tweets:

Roasted a chicken, made corn, salad, and eventually hot dog.



My daughter ate a waffle for dinner. Frozen. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) August 29, 2018

Putting a baby down for a nap is what I imagine diffusing a bomb must feel like. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) April 7, 2017

If my baby knew how much I stare at her while she's sleeping she would take out a restraining order. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) April 27, 2017

I’ve been on a diet for about 5 months now and it’s going really well. Pretty easy recipes and cleanup. It’s called “whatever my kid won’t eat and throws on the floor”. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) May 25, 2018

Today my daughter peed on my favorite PJ's as I was putting her in the bath and I was like, meh, it's just a little bit. Still wearing them. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) August 28, 2017

Pretty sure 32% of motherhood is finding poop on your leg. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) September 4, 2018

Remember before I had a baby and I used to get BORED?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) April 18, 2017

Today I asked a perfect stranger in a coffee shop if they sleep trained their child. That's probably totally chill and not crazy at all 😳 — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) June 4, 2017

Instagram: raising my child for me one passive aggressive comment at a time. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) June 30, 2017

Echo is turning my child into a monster. Now she shouts “MOANA” at strangers and cries when nothing happens 😂 — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) August 4, 2018

Just sobbed for a full 20 minutes at the mere thought of Ella getting her feelings hurt or being bullied moving to an island bye — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 3, 2018

Thought Ella would enjoy the holiday magic of the Nutcracker! Apparently I forgot about the GIANT RATS, CREEPY DUDE WITH AN EYE PATCH AND CHILD MARRIAGE. #NoSleepTonight — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 6, 2018

My 12 month old woke up and immediately started singing Single Ladies I am immediately accepting all parenting awards 🏆🥇 — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) February 21, 2018

Today my toddler patted me on the head and said “poor mommy’s hair”. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) October 25, 2018

Everything is awful, but my daughter calling pajamas “majamas” is decidedly #NotAwful — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) October 29, 2018

So many things are horrible but my daughter calling hairspray “Mama’s hair sauce” is not one of them. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) October 12, 2018

Dear Lord, hear my prayer: please let my daughter calling Winnie the Pooh Winnie the Poop be my legacy. Amen. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) September 3, 2018

My daughter just rubbed her hand over my armpit stubble, looked deep in my eyes and whispered “yuck”. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) August 14, 2018