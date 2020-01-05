Laura Dern has done it again, taking home her fifth career Golden Globe for her role as fiery lawyer Nora Fanshaw in “Marriage Story.”

On Sunday, Dern, 52, won the 2020 Golden Globe award for best supporting actress for her role in the Noah Baumbach film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s Fanshaw acts as the divorce lawyer for Johansson’s Nicole, the straight shooter delivering powerful comebacks to Ray Liotta’s Jay Marotta (the divorce lawyer to Driver’s Charlie) all while wearing stilettos and plunging necklines.

The role is rumored to be based on Laura Wasser, “a high-powered divorce attorney to the stars who practices in Los Angeles” and whose client list includes Johansson herself, along with “Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Britney Spears,” according to Esquire.

In her acceptance speech, Dern quipped that she was grateful to Baumbach for allowing her to pay tribute to divorce lawyers, saying such an honor was “long, long overdue.”

In 2019, Dern also starred in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” reboot as Marmie, the beleaguered mother of four girls in Civil War-era New England. While that role didn’t earn her a nomination at the Globes, her co-star Saoirse Ronan nabbed one for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Previously, Dern has been nominated for seven Golden Globes and took home four for roles in “Afterburn,” “Recount,” “Enlightened” and “Big Little Lies.”