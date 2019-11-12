Laura Dern Thanks Kanye West For Giving Her More 'Cred' With Her Kids

Turns out, Kanye West rocking your face on a T-shirt can have some unexpected perks.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, Laura Dern opened up about seeing West wear a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a close-up image of her “Blue Velvet” character, Sandy Williams, over the summer.

“This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simons, who paid homage to [director] David Lynch and his work,” the “Big Little Lies” and “Marriage Story” actor told DeGeneres. “But what he didn’t know is he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my household of teenagers, and I’m really grateful.”

“In fact, if any rapper comes on this show and you want to just hand them a shirt with my face on it, I’d appreciate it,” she quipped. “Every mother should somehow get this opportunity when their kids are, like, 15.”

Kanye wearing Laura Dern shirt. Ladies and gentlemen, that's a mood pic.twitter.com/LAS5D3v1wS — Bobby (@SullivanBobby) August 7, 2019

And West’s simple gesture continues to pay dividends when it comes to Dern’s home life with son Ellery Walker, 18, and daughter Jaya Harper, 14.

“There is a slight self-serving aspect to this, because I’m just not yelled at all the way to school,” Dern said. “There’s, like, a break in it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the two-time Academy Award nominee spoke about her role in “Little Women,” which also stars Saoirse Ronan and hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the new “Little Women” is a “revolutionary” and “radical” take on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name, Dern said. The film gave the actor the chance to work alongside Meryl Streep, also her co-star on “Big Little Lies,” once again.

“Meryl’s amazing,” she said. “It’s ridiculous to turn your head and see Meryl Streep.”