Laura Dern, Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum Reunite In 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer

Much has changed since “Jurassic Park” first opened its doors, but the trailer for the sixth installment in the franchise contains at least one enduring constant: Laura Dern in a salmon-colored button-down shirt tied at the waist.

Yes, Dr. Ellie Sattler is back in the first official trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the final chapter of the “Jurassic World” trilogy, released on Thursday. And she’s brought along a few friends with her, including paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and math whiz Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), reuniting the core trio from the original blockbusters for some dino mayhem.

In the new film, which picks up four years after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the world has been overtaken by dinosaurs and humans are attempting to live alongside the chomp-happy creatures. But soon, it becomes abundantly clear once again that genetically resurrecting an extinct and deadly species was an all-around bad idea.

Helmed by director Colin Trevorrow and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, “Jurassic World: Dominion” fuses casts old and new with Chris Pratt’s dino whisperer and Bryce Dallas Howard consulting the experts on how to reverse the “ecological disaster.”

And from the looks of the action-packed trailer, they’ve got their hands full as dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes chase down humans by land, sea and air with explosive results.

“Bigger. Why do they always have to go bigger?” Goldblum asks in the final moments of the trailer as the group comes face to face with a gargantuan T-Rex.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” earned the distinction of being the first major studio film to resume production after the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, distributed 40,000 COVID tests and shelled out millions of dollars for safety protocols to protect the cast and crew, who were quarantined together for months.

“There are a lot of emotions,” Trevorrow told Deadline after production wrapped in November 2020. “I’m not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” which also stars BD Wong, Justice Smith and DeWanda Wise, is set to hit theaters June 10.