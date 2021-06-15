Laura Ingraham revealed her liberal-detection system Monday ― and it’s a doozy. (See the video below.) The Fox News host apparently thinks she can read body language to divine political leanings.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” she renewed her attacks on former Trump coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who Ingraham for months has sought to discredit for their warnings about the pandemic. Fauci has continued in a similar capacity under President Joe Biden.

Ingraham cited a passage in ex-Biden COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt’s new book “Preventable,” which says Birx once hinted that she favored Biden in the 2020 election.

Said Ingraham: “I had the feeling ― you know, I could just tell by her body language and the way she looked at President Trump. Same with Fauci. I mean, it was obvious to me from the very beginning that they were, you know, pretty liberal people ― which is fine. They’re liberals.”

“But they can’t have that much authority over these medical decisions as unelected Democrats in a Republican administration ― not if they’re not paying attention to real science,” she added.

Her guest, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a Trump ally who has downplayed the pandemic and bristled against mass vaccination, was all too eager to pile on with some “deep state” drivel.

“There is a very deep state ― it’s primarily populated by liberal Democrats,” Johnson declared. “They oppose a conservative president’s agenda. ... It’s actually amazing how much President Trump accomplished with that level of resistance.”

As the pandemic toll skyrocketed, Trump and his administration repeatedly minimized the outbreak, flouted safety measures, encouraged premature reopening and promoted phony or dangerous cures.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus neared 600,000 as of Tuesday.