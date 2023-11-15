What's Hot

Laura Ingraham Gives Bernie Sanders Grudging Love While She Scolds Republicans For Fights

The Fox News host found common ground with the progressive senator over the GOP playground antics at the Capitol.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Hell appeared to freeze over Tuesday when Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a smidgeon of love for stopping a fight during a hearing.

The right-wing TV personality called out the “utter embarrassment” of spats involving Republicans breaking out on Tuesday, particularly Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenging Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien to a fight on the spot over O’Brien’s tweeted insults.

As Mullin stood up to brawl, Sanders snapped: “Sit down! You’re a United States senator!”

She said, “I never thought I’d say this, but Bernie Sanders seems to be the voice of reason here. Everything you just saw was a complete and utter embarrassment. It shouldn’t be what is projected to our kids from our nation’s capital. Reminder to all of you: The children are watching.”

It was apparently the GOP night (and day) of fights on Tuesday.

During an interview, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accused former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) was a “pussy.” And Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) called Jared Moskowitz (D-Calif.) a “smurf” in an exchange about Comer’s personal finances.

