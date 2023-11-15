Hell appeared to freeze over Tuesday when Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a smidgeon of love for stopping a fight during a hearing.
The right-wing TV personality called out the “utter embarrassment” of spats involving Republicans breaking out on Tuesday, particularly Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenging Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien to a fight on the spot over O’Brien’s tweeted insults.
As Mullin stood up to brawl, Sanders snapped: “Sit down! You’re a United States senator!”
She said, “I never thought I’d say this, but Bernie Sanders seems to be the voice of reason here. Everything you just saw was a complete and utter embarrassment. It shouldn’t be what is projected to our kids from our nation’s capital. Reminder to all of you: The children are watching.”
It was apparently the GOP night (and day) of fights on Tuesday.
During an interview, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accused former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) was a “pussy.” And Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) called Jared Moskowitz (D-Calif.) a “smurf” in an exchange about Comer’s personal finances.