Hell appeared to freeze over Tuesday when Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a smidgeon of love for stopping a fight during a hearing.

The right-wing TV personality called out the “utter embarrassment” of spats involving Republicans breaking out on Tuesday, particularly Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenging Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien to a fight on the spot over O’Brien’s tweeted insults.

As Mullin stood up to brawl, Sanders snapped: “Sit down! You’re a United States senator!”

She said, “I never thought I’d say this, but Bernie Sanders seems to be the voice of reason here. Everything you just saw was a complete and utter embarrassment. It shouldn’t be what is projected to our kids from our nation’s capital. Reminder to all of you: The children are watching.”

It was apparently the GOP night (and day) of fights on Tuesday.