Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users; projection.

On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.

Ingraham: This isn’t the Biden Administration. It’s the MSNBC Administration pic.twitter.com/DoRqo8nkrn — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2022

Critics thought Ingraham’s claim was especially rich given the Donald Trump White House’s close ties to her widely watched conservative network.

Only last month, it emerged Ingraham and fellow prime-timer Sean Hannity texted with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, urging him to get Trump to call off his supporters who’d stormed the building.

Fox personalities frequently defended Trump’s indefensible actions on the air throughout his presidency, with Hannity even joining the one-term POTUS on stage at a rally. Multiple Trump allies have since joined the network, among them former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Sounds like someone’s worried about the 1/6 commission having their texts. Nothing like projection. — long time listener, first time caller (@itsacromulent) January 6, 2022

The projection is tremendous in that woman. — Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) January 6, 2022

Projection much? 🙄 — Just Kristin🇺🇸😷✌️ (@kschase13) January 6, 2022

I had this wild dream where Sean Hannity had his texts publicly revealed showing how Fox News was directly advising a past administration. — David Dennison (@TheLastCLEFan) January 6, 2022

They need a new game plan instead of constant projection. — Thee Nikki 💛🐝 (@NikkiBrinksCO) January 6, 2022

Once again, I have nothing left to describe the sheer magnitude of Fox projection. — 999FunnyUsername000 (@OrionWinning) January 6, 2022