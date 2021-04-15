Laura Ingraham Blames Familiar Scapegoat For Cop Killings Of Black People

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday blamed the news for police killings of Black people. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host deployed her twisted scapegoating after former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Potter shot Wright during a traffic stop and may have mistakenly thought she was using her Taser, according to her chief, who resigned with Potter two days after the killing. The homicide multiplied tensions from the ongoing murder trial of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who’s accused of killing George Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck.

“Young Black men today are being told over and over again by a dominant media, a corporate media, that if you’re pulled over by the police, they’re going to shoot you,” Ingraham declared to guest Allen West, a former House member who is Black and describes himself as a Christian constitutional conservative.

“Are they not ... sending that message to young Black men that you’re gonna be shot if you’re pulled over, so run, run, leave, speed away? And that’s when you have problems,” Ingraham continued. “You had it with George Floyd, who resisted arrest. You had it in this case. It’s some tragic circumstances. It’s horrific, but they’re running away. Maybe for a warrant. But they’re being told they’re gonna be shot no matter what, correct?”

West agreed with Ingraham, adding: “That’s part of a Marxist propaganda tool that the left is using.”

Ingraham, one of the conservative channel’s stars, has gone off the rails before playing a misguided blame game.