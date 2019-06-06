Laura Ingraham Just Delivered The Most Tone-Deaf Moment In Fox News History

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed Democrats on Wednesday night for using children as “pathetic political props” ― and she delivered the line without irony while using the graves of American soldiers as a prop of her own.

Both Ingraham and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, who joined her at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France, laughed throughout the segment, with the war dead’s graves visible behind them:

More than 9,300 soldiers are buried at the cemetery, which is generally reserved for solemn ceremonies, like on or near the anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion. But on Wednesday, those graves served as a backdrop for Ingraham’s political show as she and Arroyo snarked their way through a segment on recent campaign events in which Democratic candidates took questions from children.

“Kids say the darndest things!” Ingraham said, laughing, after sharing a clip of an 11-year-old asking former Vice President Joe Biden about impeachment.

The discussion then moved to other issues, such as whether the phrase “ladies first” is sexist, which led to still more laughter between the two despite the somber location.