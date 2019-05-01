Fox News' Chris Wallace: Some opinion people who appear on this network who might be pushing a political agenda don't think the Mueller letter is a big deal. But we have to deal in facts -- the fact is this letter was a clear indication that Mueller was very upset w/ Barr. pic.twitter.com/YSedEZ8NRL

Fox News’ Chris Wallace called out opinion hosts employed by his own network on Wednesday for “pushing a political agenda” when covering communications between special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

Correspondence between the special counsel and attorney general came into sharp focus Tuesday night after The Washington Post reported on a letter Mueller sent to Barr in March. Following Barr’s release of a four-page summary to Congress about the conclusions of the special counsel’s investigation, Mueller wrote that Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and the substance” of the investigation.

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results” of the probe, Mueller’s letter read.

Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham downplayed the letter’s significance during an appearance on the network Wednesday, focusing instead on comments Barr made about a subsequent phone call he said he had with Mueller.

The attorney general said during his opening testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Mueller had complained in that call about media coverage of Barr’s letter, not the letter’s inaccuracy.

“That’s not what [Mueller] says in the letter,” Wallace pointed out. “What he says in the letter is, ‘You didn’t reflect what we found in the report.’ And there are a lot of people who ― having read the full report, or as much as has been not redacted ― agree that [Barr] didn’t reveal what was fully in the report.”

Wallace seemingly referenced Ingraham when he pointed to Fox News’ opinion hosts for failing to acknowledge the significance of Mueller’s letter to Barr.

“I know there’s some people who don’t think this March 27th letter is a big deal ... and some opinion people who appear on this network, who may be pushing a political agenda, but we have to deal in facts,” Wallace said on Shep Smith’s Fox News program Wednesday.

Wallace said the “facts” show that Mueller’s letter was “a clear indication” that the special counsel was “very upset the letter that had been sent out by the attorney general and wanted it changed or at least added to.”

“Those aren’t opinions. That’s not a political agenda. Those are the facts,” he added.