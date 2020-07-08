Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday accused Democrats who talk about the new spike in cases of the coronavirus in multiple states of selling “panic porn.”

The host of “The Ingraham Angle” — in her latest impassioned defense of President Donald Trump’s botched handling of the pandemic and push to kickstart the economy ― argued Democrats were “sacrificing” children’s educations just to defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

“In early April, I began to warn about the damage extended lockdowns would have on America,” Ingraham recalled. “And since then, we have experienced millions of job losses, added trillions to our debt, and experienced terrible riots.

One of the first and worst things to happen, she said, “was how much learning was lost by our kids by being locked out of their classrooms. “

“So, with the Trump recovery fully underway, Democrats are shifting back to their default position: shut the economy down,” Ingraham claimed. “Yes, that is where they are now. That includes, of course, our schools. Now, they cite the rising COVID infection rates in certain states to sell their latest panic porn.”

Ingraham also told viewers of her primetime show to “take it with a grain of salt” when “people say follow the science” and suggested it was “never difficult to find an expert who will try to scare you into giving up your freedom.”

Last month, she described Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, as “the medical deep state” and, without offering any evidence, asked if he is working for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Check out Ingraham's comment here:

