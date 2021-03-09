CORONAVIRUS

Ingraham Tells Viewers To Ignore Public Health Experts, Just ‘Move On’ From COVID-19

“It’s time to declare victory and move on," said the Fox News personality, as the pandemic continues to kill hundreds of Americans each day.

For Fox News’ controversial prime time personality Laura Ingraham at least, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic is finally over — even though it’s still claiming the lives of hundreds of Americans each day.

Ingraham on Monday railed against public health experts, such as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, for continuing to urge caution over COVID-19 as daily infection, hospitalization and death tolls fall.

“It’s time to retire or just ignore the control freaks,” she said in the seven-minute segment.

“It’s time to declare victory and move on,” added Ingraham, who despite her on-air, anti-lockdown rhetoric was last year mocked by then-President Donald Trump for wearing a mask at one of his campaign rallies.

More than 525,000 Americans have now been killed by the virus.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus COVID-19 Fox News Anthony Fauci Laura Ingraham