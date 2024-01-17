Laura Ingraham Revs Up Democrat Cheating Innuendo In Advice For Donald Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday claimed that Democrats “are gonna stop at nothing” to derail Donald Trump in this year’s presidential race ― potentially including fraud. (Watch the video below.)
“If they can, they’re gonna game the system or yeah, maybe even cheat,” Ingraham said.
The Fox News host was advising the indicted former president on how to proceed after he dominated the Iowa caucuses this week.
But she couldn’t keep from flirting with accusations that Democrats were up to no good.
False claims about the 2020 election have already forced Fox News to cough up $787.5 million to settle a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, and the network faces a potential bigger loss in a suit from Smartmatic. Both lawsuits asserted that Fox News hosts and guests promoted lies from Trump and his allies that the companies rigged the 2020 vote.
Ingraham on Tuesday also offered the GOP front-runner some practical counsel ahead of an expected rematch with President Joe Biden: Focus on the general election immediately, with a “no state left behind” approach.
She also wondered if Republicans are formulating a mail-in ballot strategy and a get-out-the-vote campaign “to compete with the Biden turnout machine.”
H/T Media Matters