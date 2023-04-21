Laura Ingraham Warns Of Democrats' Pot-Smoking Agenda, But Twitter Users Don't Mind

Laura Ingraham rolled up an argument that Democrats want Americans “at home smoking pot and playing video games” during an episode of her Fox News program that landed on the evening of a marijuana-friendly holiday.

The host warned Thursday that the Democratic Party is determined to keep young people “weak, poor, frightened and alone.”

“They don’t want you to get married, they don’t want you to go to work, they don’t want you to have kids. They want you at home smoking pot and playing video games and spending the rest of your life as a 12-year-old,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham has criticized marijuana use in the past, notably claiming there was a “pot psychosis–violent behavior connection” during coverage in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting last year.

Ingraham: They don’t want you to get married. They don’t want you to go to work. They don’t want you to have kids. They want you at home smoking pot and playing video games.. pic.twitter.com/HxQnE3ICpE — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2023

Twitter users weighed in on Ingraham’s take on 4/20 and joked about being “already a Democrat” who doesn’t need any more convincing.

Where do I sign up https://t.co/zuaE5HpvSP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 21, 2023

I’m a moderate Democrat cause I believe you can have kids and still play video games and smoke pot. https://t.co/FqApzkSaxi — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) April 21, 2023

I have a feeling Laura and the rest of the world would benefit greatly if she’d stay home and smoke weed all day. — tweetiestate (@tweetiestate) April 21, 2023