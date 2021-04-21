Laura Ingraham Spins Chauvin Conviction, Claims Systemic Racism Is ‘The Big Lie’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday tried to spin the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd into an attack on President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Ingraham accused Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of lying to the nation with their speeches condemning systemic racism after Chauvin was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

“Aha. That’s the big lie. Systemic racism,” snarked Ingraham, who has repeatedly pushed white nationalist talking points on her primetime show.

“Did Joe Biden always believe that the nation was racist to its core?” she asked. “Did he believe this when Barack Obama and he were elected not once but twice? Historic elections.”

Ingraham later encouraged viewers not to think “for a nanosecond that the leftwing media and activists who went on and on today about George Floyd” are worried about justice” ― instead baselessly accusing them of using his death as “a stepping stone to tearing down America.”

