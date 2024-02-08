Laura Ingraham’s Brazen New Boast Causes Critics' Heads To Spin

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s bold declaration about Republicans being on “a winning roll” raised eyebrows on social media Wednesday.
The Donald Trump-devoted “Ingraham Angle” host urged viewers of her prime-time show to ignore the failure of House Republicans’ baseless bid to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Instead, she instructed them to remain upbeat.
“Don’t let the Democrat media machine, not for one second, have you believe that just because the House came up short in impeaching Mayorkas, that we’re not on a winning roll here,” she said. “Because we are.”
“The country is waking up,” Ingraham claimed.
“They’re demanding real change and they’re looking away from Washington and toward the guy who had us going in the right direction just four years ago,” she added, a reference to Trump.
Ingraham also slammed former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for daring to remain in the Republican presidential primary race against the front-runner former president.
Critics responded to Ingraham’s comments on X, formerly Twitter: