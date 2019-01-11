On her show “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday, she tossed out a doozy on why Democrats oppose President Donald Trump’s promised multibillion-dollar border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump has refused to budge on the demand for wall money, prolonging the government shutdown he provoked.

Mark Morgan, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Obama administration, reiterated his support for the wall to Ingraham on the show. He noted that many Democrats once favored a barrier by voting for the Secure Fence Act of 2006.

However, that was far less substantial than what Trump wants. The measure called for 700 miles of fencing along the border, more checkpoints and advanced surveillance technology such as satellites and drones, The Washington Post noted. Trump himself has called the 2006 fence a “nothing wall.”

“Is it the size and the height of the barrier that now makes it immoral?” Morgan asked on Ingraham’s show, in a clip provided by Media Matters.

To which Ingraham responded: “It’s political, it’s 2020. They think they can flip states with a massive immigration surge, illegal, legal, into the United States. They’ve done it with California, in part, and they think they’re gonna do it with other states.”

