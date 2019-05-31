Laura Ingraham Features White Supremacist Paul Nehlen, Cites Him As 'Prominent Voice'

Just some of his horrifying behavior includes his open support for the white supremacists who marched at the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a neo-Nazi allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed anti-racist activist Heather Heyer; he also has a locked Telegram channel where he calls himself “Uncle Paul’ and “shares memes praising mass murderers as religious heroes.”

The site Angry White Men, a blog that tracks white supremacists, has long documented Nehlen’s history of racist and anti-Semitic posts on social media. A recent entry in April of this year involved a report on Nehlen arguing with another white supremacist about the best way to start a race war.

Considering his background, Ingraham’s inclusion of Nehlen on a list of “prominent voices” was shocking for many on social media. Here’s what people had to say: