Awkward Graphics Glitch Sends Laura Ingraham’s Pro-Trump Monologue Sideways

"First accurate thing Fox has reported in years," one Twitter user sarcastically sniped following the gaffe on Fox News.
Fox NewsLaura Ingraham suffered an awkward glitch with her on-screen graphics while listing what she asserted were former President Donald Trump’s wins.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” the prime-time personality recalled supposed Trump victories that annoyed the media. But blank spaces soon appeared.

Watch the video here:

The clip predictably went viral on Twitter, where critics of the conservative network sarcastically hailed it as the “first accurate thing Fox has reported in years.”

