Laura Ingraham Compared Teenage Activist Greta Thunberg To 'Children Of The Corn'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham compared 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg to the dangerous religious cult members in Stephen King’s horror tale, “Children of the Corn.”

On Monday night, “The Ingraham Angle” host showed a video of Thunberg’s powerful speech to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit from earlier that day. Thunberg issued a tearful rebuke to world leaders, telling them, “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

After airing the video of Thunberg speaking, Ingraham asked, “Does anyone else find that chilling?”

She went on to show a clip from the 1984 film “Children of the Corn,” based off King’s 1977 book. The film follows a young couple who is trapped in a remote town where a dangerous religious cult of children murder everyone over the age of 18.

“I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, ‘Children of the Climate,’” Ingraham said as the clip played.

Laura Ingraham compares Greta Thunberg to Children of the Corn pic.twitter.com/eiCvYIbthr — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 24, 2019

Fox News did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Ingraham and has yet to address the host’s comparison of the climate change activist to homicidal cult members.

The network did issue an apology, however, for remarks made on the air by the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, who called Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child” during his appearance on a different Fox News program Monday evening.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on ‘The Story’ tonight was disgraceful,” a spokesperson for Fox News told HuffPost. “We apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

The spokesperson added that there were “no plans to book Knowles again.”