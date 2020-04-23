Fox News host Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo on Wednesday night mocked the CNN anchors who have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting they were acting like reality TV personalities in the way they are publicly documenting their recoveries.
Arroyo said “there seems to be a deliberate attempt to graft a slew of CNN anchors onto this COVID crisis.” Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin have each provided regular on-air updates following their positive diagnoses.
“A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted their personal experiences,” noted Arroyo. “It almost appears they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one ‘Are You Sicker Than a CNN Anchor?’”
Continued Arroyo:
Laura, the self-referential emoting is what is so daunting. People are dying and losing their livelihoods. Chances are, young and healthy anchors will not succumb to the disease. And to keep this narrative going every night that’s so personal, it is disturbing. Because you lose all perspective. It is great to have perspective, but to become the story is a big problem here. And CNN really should tamp down their personal stories.
Ingraham agreed. The pair later said they were glad CNN’s anchors were now recovering from the disease, which has killed more than 47,000 people nationwide.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.