Laura Ingraham's Fox News Guest Cracks Jokes About CNN Anchors With Coronavirus

“It almost appears they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one ‘Are You Sicker Than A CNN Anchor?’”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo on Wednesday night mocked the CNN anchors who have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting they were acting like reality TV personalities in the way they are publicly documenting their recoveries.

Arroyo said “there seems to be a deliberate attempt to graft a slew of CNN anchors onto this COVID crisis.” Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin have each provided regular on-air updates following their positive diagnoses.

“A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted their personal experiences,” noted Arroyo. “It almost appears they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one ‘Are You Sicker Than a CNN Anchor?’”

Continued Arroyo:

Laura, the self-referential emoting is what is so daunting. People are dying and losing their livelihoods. Chances are, young and healthy anchors will not succumb to the disease. And to keep this narrative going every night that’s so personal, it is disturbing. Because you lose all perspective. It is great to have perspective, but to become the story is a big problem here. And CNN really should tamp down their personal stories.

Ingraham agreed. The pair later said they were glad CNN’s anchors were now recovering from the disease, which has killed more than 47,000 people nationwide.

Coronavirus Pop of Culture Fox News Covid 19 Laura Ingraham
