Laura Ingraham Responds To Herschel Walker Loss In Least Impartial Way

Fox News host Laura Ingraham failed to hide her frustration when covering the projected defeat of Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday night.

“I’m pissed tonight, frankly,” said Ingraham, who for years has been a booster of Trump but has recently appeared to sour slightly on the former president.

“I’m mad,” she added.

Warnock’s victory hands the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate. The GOP in last month’s midterms won a similarly razor-thin majority in the House.

Ingraham had earlier accused Senate Republicans of not fully backing former football star Walker in his election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), even though the ex-athlete was frequently accompanied by high-profile GOP figures for his TV hits.

“There wasn’t the intensity on the part of the Republicans as there was on the part of the Democrats,” she railed.

“But we don’t change anything. We have the same people in place in leadership,” the right-wing personality continued. “The same people in place, apparently at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. We are doing the same thing over and over again.”

