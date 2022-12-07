What's Hot

Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal Honorees Snub Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell

Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

Mindy Kaling: ‘The Office’ Would Be Too ‘Taboo’ And ‘Inappropriate’ To Air Today

Andy Biggs Is Running For House Speaker Against Kevin McCarthy

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Jimmel Kimmel Takes Brutal Swipe At Herschel Walker's Sore Spot

Selena Gomez Reveals Fred Armisen's Reaction After She Named Her Kidney After Him

Ava DuVernay Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Ben & Jerry's Pint

Politics
Donald TrumpLaura IngrahamHerschel Walker

Laura Ingraham Responds To Herschel Walker Loss In Least Impartial Way

The Fox News personality said she was "p**sed" and "mad" about the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's defeat to Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News host Laura Ingraham failed to hide her frustration when covering the projected defeat of Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday night.

“I’m pissed tonight, frankly,” said Ingraham, who for years has been a booster of Trump but has recently appeared to sour slightly on the former president.

“I’m mad,” she added.

Warnock’s victory hands the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate. The GOP in last month’s midterms won a similarly razor-thin majority in the House.

Ingraham had earlier accused Senate Republicans of not fully backing former football star Walker in his election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), even though the ex-athlete was frequently accompanied by high-profile GOP figures for his TV hits.

“There wasn’t the intensity on the part of the Republicans as there was on the part of the Democrats,” she railed.

“But we don’t change anything. We have the same people in place in leadership,” the right-wing personality continued. “The same people in place, apparently at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. We are doing the same thing over and over again.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost