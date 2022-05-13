Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

Laura Ingraham asked with a straight face on Thursday why there was no hoarding under former President Donald Trump, prompting outraged people on Twitter to jog the Fox News host’s memory. (Watch the video below.)

Ingraham used the current baby formula shortage to assert her blatant falsehood. A recall by a major formula manufacturer has exacerbated an already stressed supply chain, prompting retailers to limit purchases.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced actions to mitigate the crunch, and outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has called on stores to impose restrictions “to prevent the possibility of hoarding.”

“We know that is an issue,” Psaki added in the clip Ingraham showed Thursday night.

Ingraham then asked with a smug cackle: “Why didn’t we have hoarding during the Trump administration?”

Her guests, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and conservative author Horace Cooper, heartily agreed.

Advertisement

Ingraham: Why didn’t we have hoarding during the Trump administration? pic.twitter.com/UTcXyWw2vn — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2022

Let us take you back in time, Laura, to the beginning of the pandemic, 2020. Under Trump.

We’ll let Twitter take it from here:

What? She doesn’t remember the folks hoarding hand sanitizer and toilet paper? — Terri Durbin, DNP, PhD, CRNA (@TDurbinDNPPhD) May 13, 2022

What f**king planet were these people living on? People were physically fighting each other for toilet paper! — That Rob Guy (@RobertPalaschak) May 13, 2022

Hi @IngrahamAngle - we did have hoarding, you nincompoop. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, MASKS, meat etc. Are you a dementia victim and can’t remember back to summer 2020?????? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fbUGcOS2Ms — Texan Army Veteran 😷💉💉💉💉 (@firstmomable) May 13, 2022

@IngrahamAngIe must forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020. — ®️ (@MrsTimmerzzz) May 13, 2022

Laura Ingraham has bad case of amnesia, wonders out loud, “Why didn’t we have hoarding during the Trump administration?”. pic.twitter.com/9hBJq67HfF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 13, 2022