Laura Ingraham Says Western Civilization Is 'Tipping Over The Cliff'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is promoting xenophobia again, this time on her self-titled podcast.

In an episode of her program published online Thursday and flagged by Media Matters, Ingraham spoke to former White House staffer Pat Buchanan and raised concerns about Western societies’ white populations in light of the U.K.’s Brexit decision, in which immigration was a key issue.

“Is Western civilization, as we understood it, actually hanging in the balance?” she asked. “I think you could actually make a very strong argument that it is tipping over the cliff.”

In response, Buchanan pushed Ingraham’s rhetoric even further, claiming the West is “looking at demographic death” as a result of growing diversity.

He then discussed Europe’s Muslim communities, suggesting they present a threat to the continent’s traditional racial identity.

“I think folks are diminishing and dying out in Europe who are the native born and who are also, if you will, the indigenous people,” he said.

Ingraham responded, “Well, yeah.”

Buchanan, a paleoconservative, served as a senior adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

His 2001 book, Death of the West, warns of the start of “cataclysmic shifts in world power, as unchecked immigration swamps and polarizes every Western society and nation.”

On his personal website, one of his recent posts implied that multiracial and multicultural migration were to blame for the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings, in which an alleged white supremacist who hated Muslim immigrants killed 50 people.

“All peoples to some degree resent and resist the movement of outsiders into their space,” Buchanan wrote. “Some migrants are more difficult than others to assimilate into Western societies.”

Ingraham’s selection of Buchanan as her podcast guest should come as no shock to those who have seen her Fox News broadcasts.

The host’s latest podcast segment only adds to her list of anti-immigrant remarks dating back years. On cable, she is known to use her prime-time platform to attack migrants, appealing to the right with fearmongering and white nationalism.

This month, Media Matters reviewed recordings of Ingraham’s Fox News show and her podcast from 2013 to now, stitching them together in a seven-minute montage of intolerance in which her xenophobia is on full display.