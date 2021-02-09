Fox News host Laura Ingraham claims the real insurrection wasn’t the actual insurrection carried out by pro-Donald Trump extremists during a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol last month in an attempt to block the certification of the election.

Instead, she blamed just about everyone else, including President Joe Biden, entertainers Seth Rogen and Steve Carell, immigrants and Black Lives Matter protesters.

Ingraham, who has a history of spreading white nationalist talking points, claimed that Biden has invited “millions” of immigrants to “bust through our borders, exploit our resources and commit crimes.”

She claimed the Black Lives Matter movement has “stormed our schools” to indoctrinate children.

Ingraham also somehow blamed actors Seth Rogen, who has sparred on Twitter with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and Steve Carell as part of this “insurrection” plot, although she didn’t specify how, as well as tech titans including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

She simultaneously claimed undocumented immigrants were being treated better than Americans but were also being used for slave labor, and that it was for big business but also for socialism.

Then, without irony after she spent the past four years delivering Trump administration talking points, claimed “propagandistic news organizations” were also part of a Biden “insurrection.”