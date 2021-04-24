Fox News’ Laura Ingraham returned to familiar territory on Friday, wildly claiming that Joe Biden is “the real threat” to the future of the country.

“America’s most dangerous insurrectionists aren’t the goofy QAnon people in fur and face paint, OK?” Ingraham declared in an apparent reference to the violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The real threat to our future is Biden and the well-heeled powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place,” the prime time personality continued.

Ingraham, who repeatedly pushes white nationalist talking points on her widely watched show, then added:

“It’s not our diversity. It’s our freedom.”

Ingraham earlier this week tried to spin the conviction of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Flord into a criticism of Biden.

She’s also previously blamed Biden for the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection that was actually incited by Trump, and for which Trump was impeached for a second time.

Check out Ingraham’s comments from the 8.30 mark here:

