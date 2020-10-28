Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night evoked Santa Claus in her latest bid to scaremonger about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The Ingraham Angle” host warned that if Biden beats President Donald Trump in the 2020 election then “your traveling days are over.”

“So long Thanksgiving turkey,” Ingraham told viewers of her widely watched prime-time show. “And Santa and his reindeer are not coming to your rooftop under Biden next year.”

Ingraham attacked Biden because the former vice president has said he’ll take advice from scientists about introducing lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The president’s allies, of which Ingraham is undoubtedly one, allege Biden will institute long-lasting lockdowns.

Trump, meanwhile, has mocked Biden for saying he’ll listen to the experts in a bid to combat the crisis that’s now killed more than 223,000 Americans.

Laura Ingraham says that Santa and his reindeer won’t visit your rooftop under Biden pic.twitter.com/OnnnlJ9MrP — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 28, 2020

The virus is now spreading at unprecedented rates across the country but Trump continues to hold campaign rallies for his supporters, many of whom don’t bother to wear masks.

Biden has held a number of socially distanced events.

The president last week sought to blame Biden for lockdowns introduced earlier in the year, even though his Democratic rival had no government role at the time. Trump also warned Biden will cancel this Christmas, conveniently appearing to forget the fact that the Democratic nominee would not enter the White House until January if he wins next week.