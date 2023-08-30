Laura Ingraham Tells John Eastman 'I Haven't Seen' Any Evidence Of Election Fraud

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told John Eastman she had not seen evidence of fraud in the 2020 election after the former Donald Trump attorney claimed he had “lots” of it.

Eastman was one of 18 Trump allies indicted alongside the former president by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia earlier this month. According to the indictment, Eastman and others tried to establish a slate of fake electors to falsely certify that Trump won the 2020 election in order to change the outcome.

In Tuesday’s Fox News interview, Eastman continued to double down on lies about the election, and insisted he “had lots of evidence of fraud.”

“I haven’t seen that evidence, and I’m always wanting to see everything,” Ingraham said. “I’d love to see that evidence.”

Earlier in the interview, Eastman claimed “we did nothing wrong.”

“We were challenging the election for what even Vice President [Mike] Pence described as serious allegations of fraud and numerous instances of officials violating state law,” he said.

Eastman: We did nothing wrong. We were challenging the election for what even Pence described as serious allegations of fraud pic.twitter.com/hDL96TD7vF — Acyn (@Acyn) August 29, 2023

Eastman is also accused of trying to pressure Pence into rejecting the legitimate electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, in order to appoint the fake electors supporting Trump.

Pence declined to go along with the scheme.

After Trump was indicted in Georgia, the former vice president said Trump and his “gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to literally reject votes, which would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives and literally chaos would have ensued.”

In the wake of the 2020 election, Ingraham and other Fox News hosts went along with Trump’s lie, amplifying questionable sources touting debunked claims about election malfeasance, while privately acknowledging those sources were lying.

The right-wing network has reined it in after settling a mammoth defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in April. The network subsequently parted ways with its star host Tucker Carlson, who routinely peddled lies about the election.

Fox News is also being sued by another voting systems company, Smartmatic, for $2.7 billion over the network’s promotion of false claims about the 2020 election.

