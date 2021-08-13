Laura Ingraham And Jon Taffer Suggest Treating Workers Like Hungry Dogs

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer aren’t happy that millions of Americans are using pandemic unemployment checks to avoid taking low-paying jobs out of desperation.
On Thursday night, the two criticized people who are using those checks as leverage to get better jobs and better salaries.
In the process of griping about the possibility of ― yikes! ― paying living wages to workers whose real wages have been stagnant for decades, Ingraham cruelly suggested, “What if we just cut off the unemployment?” before noting, “Hunger is a pretty powerful thing.”
Taffer was down with cutting off the cash flow to his fellow citizens, even though he personally had no problem accepting two PPP loans totaling $60,858 from the Small Business Association, according to FederalPay.org.
He supported Ingraham’s suggestion by comparing American workers to military dogs.
“They only feed a military dog at night, because a hungry dog is an obedient dog. Well, if we are not causing people to be hungry to work...” he trailed off.
As you might expect, Twitter reactions to the duo’s crude comments were fast and furious.
Some wondered about possible consequences.
Others found it notable that they were willing to say the quiet part out loud.
One person kept thinking about the dogs.
Another pointed out the hypocrisy of taking government handouts and then criticizing others who do the same.