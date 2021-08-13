Laura Ingraham And Jon Taffer Suggest Treating Workers Like Hungry Dogs

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer aren’t happy that millions of Americans are using pandemic unemployment checks to avoid taking low-paying jobs out of desperation.

On Thursday night, the two criticized people who are using those checks as leverage to get better jobs and better salaries.

In the process of griping about the possibility of ― yikes! ― paying living wages to workers whose real wages have been stagnant for decades, Ingraham cruelly suggested, “What if we just cut off the unemployment?” before noting, “Hunger is a pretty powerful thing.”

Taffer was down with cutting off the cash flow to his fellow citizens, even though he personally had no problem accepting two PPP loans totaling $60,858 from the Small Business Association, according to FederalPay.org.

He supported Ingraham’s suggestion by comparing American workers to military dogs.

“They only feed a military dog at night, because a hungry dog is an obedient dog. Well, if we are not causing people to be hungry to work...” he trailed off.

Laura Ingraham: "What if we just cut off the unemployment? Hunger is a pretty powerful thing."



Bar Rescue guy: "They only feed a military dog at night, because a hungry dog is an obedient dog. Well, if we are not causing people to be hungry to work..." pic.twitter.com/Pw5C6n6l02 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 13, 2021

As you might expect, Twitter reactions to the duo’s crude comments were fast and furious.

I'm always amazed when guys like Jon Taffer go on TV and compare restaurant employees to dogs. Like hey, good luck next time you're at a restaurant, my dude. https://t.co/nmndm3C3d8 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 13, 2021

If we don't get people back to work at terrible, underpaid jobs to survive, Jon Taffer won't be able to yell and scream at the inept bosses he wants to see back in charge!!! https://t.co/jF0UjDF2JK — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) August 13, 2021

"What about their kids? We could easily abduct poor people's families and refuse to return them until they put in a set number of shifts. Kidnapping is a great motivator." https://t.co/Q3iFaptPrE — Luke Darby (@dukelarby) August 13, 2021

Fear of death from fleeting exposure to any live human body is also a pretty powerful thing https://t.co/qmEbxUCyf2 — Zinnia ''ROGD'' Jones 🧙‍♀️🌚 (@ZJemptv) August 13, 2021

Sounds like something Jesus would say. https://t.co/BL22T3MzBl — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) August 13, 2021

If people aren't going back to work because they're making more on unemployment, you need to reevaluate your wages.



If they refuse to work for you because you refuse to take basic health & safety precautions, you need to reevaluate your policies.



It's not difficult. https://t.co/N1adi7a6Nl — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) August 13, 2021

Some wondered about possible consequences.

john taffer is about to open a restaurant in DC in the next few weeks -- would be a real shame if no one went or if the staff just quit or something like that https://t.co/IRps40X9I2 — William Goodman (@goodmanw) August 13, 2021

Others found it notable that they were willing to say the quiet part out loud.

Well America, at least you know what these two rich folks and their friends think of you… https://t.co/SfBkhslDnh — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 13, 2021

Barbaric. Exposes the fault line between capitalist and socialist ideology: should people exist to serve the economy, or should the economy exist to serve people? https://t.co/LAPNTOnPDq — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) August 13, 2021

One person kept thinking about the dogs.

WTF is this about military dogs being starved? IS THAT A THING THAT IS HAPPENING? HOW 'BOUT YOU RESCUE THOSE DOGS INSTEAD OF BARS? https://t.co/6tlK57pSmf — Doug Benson’s DLM Sac Punch Line Sat at 4:20! (@DougBenson) August 13, 2021

Another pointed out the hypocrisy of taking government handouts and then criticizing others who do the same.

@IngrahamAngle @jontaffer

So it's when other people rely on government assistance, to you it's just them being lazy? Just to be clear. Because those are some expensive boot straps you're pulling up. pic.twitter.com/0L8Geil29z — Tommy Pistol vs トミーピストル (@TommyPistol) August 13, 2021