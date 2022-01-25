Laura Ingraham Imitates Kate McKinnon's Impression Of Her And Reviews Pour In

Laura Ingraham on Monday broke out her impression of Kate McKinnon imitating her on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend ― and the Fox News host didn’t make a very good impression. (Watch the videos below.)

Critics convened on Twitter to roast the right-wing TV personality, telling her to stick to propaganda.

“This is more like Paul Gosar doing Kate McKinnon doing Laura Ingraham,” one person cracked.

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

“I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me, ’cause she’s kinda fun,” Ingraham said. She noted the “low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi” in her routine, and offered to go on “SNL” and impersonate the House speaker for free.

Fast forward to 49:25:

Former GOP Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a guest on “The Ingraham Angle,” said it was up to the likes of Ingraham to show that conservatives have a sense of humor.

According to many reviews, mission not accomplished:

This is more like Paul Gosar doing Kate McKinnon doing Laura Ingraham. 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2022

Kate McKinnon is much more respected than Laura Ingraham. — Jess Balzer (@Balzer_Jess) January 25, 2022

I can see why Fox News is as far as her talents got her — ♡ 💋 ηïκκï 🍓 ♤ (@DarkLordSlush) January 25, 2022

Are we sure that’s not a Judge Jeanine Pirro impression? 🍷 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) January 25, 2022

The only Ingraham I want to see is Kate McKinnon's impersonation of her. — Bill Saunders 🇺🇸 (@BillSaunders1) January 25, 2022

Stick to propoganda Laura. — KV 🇺🇸 (@KristyV13) January 25, 2022

Awwww she’s hurt 😂 — ☀️TheRealBabushka ☀️ (@BabushkaThe) January 25, 2022

Kate is a comedic treasure, Ingram is a national joke — GყρʂҽαG 🌊🌕🎨📚📿✊🏾💫🌍🕊️ (@Gypseagina) January 25, 2022